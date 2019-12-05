Left Menu
Sensitivities of men have plummeted: Sonal Mansingh

Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh on Thursday said that the sensitivities of men have plummeted and male MPs are silent on the rape cases that are happening around the country.

Sensitivities of men have plummeted: Sonal Mansingh
Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh on Thursday said that the sensitivities of men have plummeted and male MPs are silent on the rape cases that are happening around the country. "The sensitivities of men have plummeted. These incidents have happened around the country. In all the panel discussions which I attended on the rape cases, I did not see a single male MP," she told ANI.

"The government had proposed a plan to ban pornographic websites but the intellectuals created a ruckus on the issue and opposed the move. The evil influences come from these sources," she added. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said that criminals convicted in heinous crimes such as rape should be given capital punishment.

"The Unnao incident is really unfortunate. It has to be condemned. I have used all my powers so that the investigation is done and the accused are punished. The girl has taken the names of five criminals. Out of these five, four have been caught. The search is on for the fifth. Criminals convicted in such heinous crimes should get capital punishment," Sakshi Maharaj said. A rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao on Thursday morning.

The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, Superintendent of Police, Unnao. "The victim has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up the four accused, search for the other one is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case. One accused in that case has also been rounded up," Vir had said to the media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

