CAB will completely invert the secular character of Indian citizenship: CPI

The CPI claimed on Thursday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will completely invert the secular character of Indian citizenship, as envisioned in the Constitution. In a statement, the National Secretariat of the party criticised the government's attempt to push the bill in this session of Parliament.

"These proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act will totally invert the secular character of Indian citizenship as envisioned by the Constitution makers and replace it with the majoritarian designs of the BJP-RSS. Recently announced plans to impose the NRC nationwide will only create hatred and animosity between communities and will put strain on the secular, democratic fabric of our Constitution and society. "The party further states that as government is unable to resolve the economic slowdown, it is indulging in divisive and diversionary tactics to confuse people," the statement said.

