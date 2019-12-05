Left Menu
Rajasthan: Those accused of rape must be tested for HIV, SCPCR suggests govt

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has suggested the state government and police to make HIV test mandatory for those accused of rape. Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal said the panel's suggestion has been sent the chief minister, social justice and empowerment minister and the director general of police.

"HIV test should be made mandatory for those accused in rape cases. There were some reports recently about HIV infection to a minor rape victim from the rape accused. "It is alarming, and along with other medical tests of the rape accused, the HIV test should also be conducted by the police,” she said on Thursday.

The commission in a meeting on Wednesday also decided to hold workshops in various districts on issues related to child rights and welfare.

