Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman burnt alive in front of husband, 2 kids after car

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:34 IST
Woman burnt alive in front of husband, 2 kids after car

A woman was burnt alive right in front of her husband and two sons after the car she was travelling in suddenly caught fire on Thursday in Karnataka's Bidar district. The incident happened when 39-year-old Kalyani from Hyderabad was driving the vehicle while her husband and their two sons aged 10 and 7 were travelling along, police said.

The family had stayed at Humnabad in Bidar district on Wednesday night and was proceeding to Hyderabad in the morning when the four-wheeler caught fire near the Nirna Cross, a police officer told PTI. While her husband and sons managed to escape, Kalyani, wearing seat-belt, was trapped and, before her husband could rush to her rescue, the car was engulfed in flames burning Kalyani alive, he added.

"We suspect that the heater of the vehicle was turned on to beat the cold weather. This could have led to the overheating of the vehicle and caused the tragedy", the officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What's at stake in Macron's reform of France's cherished pensions?

French public sector workers began a nationwide strike on Thursday over Emmanuel Macrons plans to reform Frances generous pension system, which is the biggest challenge to the president since yellow vest protests erupted last year.Railway w...

Mahesh Chandra Sharma appointed as acting chairperson of Rajasthan SHRC

Mahesh Chandra Sharma, member of Rajasthan state human rights commission, was on Thursday appointed as its acting chairperson, an official said. The chairpersons post was lying vacant after the resignation of Prakash Tatia.Sharma will hold ...

UPDATE 1-Netherlands to raise at least 900 mln euros in first 5G auction

The Netherlands aims to rake in at least 900 million euros 992 million from its first auction of bandwidth for 5G networks, it said on Thursday, adding some equipment suppliers could be banned from the new networks if they raise security co...

Athletics-Kosgei targets Olympic gold after smashing world record

Kenyas Brigid Kosgei, the fastest-ever woman marathon runner, has set her sights on next years Olympic games, where a win will solidify her place among the greatest to have ever competed in the sport. The 25-year old mother of twins smashed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019