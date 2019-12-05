Woman burnt alive in front of husband, 2 kids after car

A woman was burnt alive right in front of her husband and two sons after the car she was travelling in suddenly caught fire on Thursday in Karnataka's Bidar district. The incident happened when 39-year-old Kalyani from Hyderabad was driving the vehicle while her husband and their two sons aged 10 and 7 were travelling along, police said.

The family had stayed at Humnabad in Bidar district on Wednesday night and was proceeding to Hyderabad in the morning when the four-wheeler caught fire near the Nirna Cross, a police officer told PTI. While her husband and sons managed to escape, Kalyani, wearing seat-belt, was trapped and, before her husband could rush to her rescue, the car was engulfed in flames burning Kalyani alive, he added.

"We suspect that the heater of the vehicle was turned on to beat the cold weather. This could have led to the overheating of the vehicle and caused the tragedy", the officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)