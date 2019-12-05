Left Menu
Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

  New Delhi
  05-12-2019
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, who had fled with the woman's mobile phone has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on December 2. In her complaint, the woman, a resident of northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, stated that at about 10 pm, she hired an auto rickshaw from Rajendra Place.

On the way, the driver stopped the auto at an isolated location and tried to molest her. When the woman resisted, the driver fled with her mobile phone, the officer said. The victim reported the matter to the police and a case was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest)Vijayanta Arya.

Both the auto and the victim's mobile phone has been recovered, she added.

