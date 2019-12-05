Bodies of 2 soldiers killed in avalanche to be brought to Rajasthan today

The mortal remains of two soldiers from Rajasthan, who were killed after an Army post was hit by avalanche in Kashmir, will arrive by a service aircraft in Bikaner on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said. Rajendra Singh of Jhunjhunu and Kamal Kumar of Churu district were at the post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district when avalanche hit it on Tuesday afternoon.

After the arrival at Bikaner, the mortal remains of the two soldiers will be taken to their respective villages, he said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the deaths.

“Salutes to Rajasthan's bravehearts, army jawan Rajendra Singh of Khetri, Jhunjhunu and Kamal Kumar of Taranagar, Churu, who lost lives in an avalanche at LoC in Kashmir. Heartfelt condolences to their family members. We stand with them in this most painful time and pray they find strength,” Gehlot tweeted.

