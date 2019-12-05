Eight-year-old girl killed after being hit by car in south Delhi

An eight-year-old girl was killed after she was allegedly hit by a car on Dera Mandi Road in south Delhi, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Komal, a resident of Jonapur village, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when the Class 3 student was returning home from school, the police said. According to the police, the girl was hit by a car on Dera Mandi Road at around 1.10 pm.

The driver of the car, Sagar, took the injured girl to the Trauma Centre, where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. A case was registered and the driver arrested, he added.

The accused is a driver by profession, the officer said, adding that he was driving his personal vehicle when the incident took place.

