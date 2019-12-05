Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-Madras student suicide case: Father says Shah has assured him of CBI probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:21 IST
IIT-Madras student suicide case: Father says Shah has assured him of CBI probe

The father of a 19-year-old woman, who allegedly committed suicide at IIT-Madras, said he met Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Thursday and was told that the CBI will be asked to investigate the case. The Tamil Nadu Police's Crime Branch is probing the November 9 suicide case of Fathima Latheef, a resident of Kerala.

Abdul Latheef and his wife Sajitha met Shah on the Parliament's premises on Thursday along with a delegation of MPs from Kerala. Speaking to reporters, Abdul Latheef said Shah told him that the investigation would be conducted by a woman CBI officer of the inspector general level.

Kerala MP N K Premachandran, who led the delegation, claimed that Shah also conveyed to them that the probe would look into the issue of mental harassment and pressure on students by IITs and other similar educational institutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have assured the MPs that the CBI will investigate the suicide case, he said.

The woman's parents thanked Modi and Shah for assuring them of a CBI probe into the incident. Fathima Latheef , a native of Kollam in Kerala, in her suicide note, blamed harassment from a particular professor of the institution as being reason for her death.

The 19-year-old, who was pursuing her first-year under-graduation in humanities, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Abdul Latheef had alleged in Chennai immediately after his daughter's death that he had evidence to prove that Fathima was being harassed by some professors in her department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

He wanted a fair probe as he was concerned that her phone may be tampered with. The family found Fathima’s suicide notes on her mobile phone. She had allegedly named professors from her department in the notes she wrote before her death in her mobile phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish officials seize 2 tonnes of cocaine from Colombia - PM

Polish officials have seized two tonnes of cocaine from Colombia worth around 2 billion zlotys 510 million, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.This was the biggest amount of drugs seized in the last 30 years, Morawiecki told...

India's GS Lakshmi to become first woman referee to oversee a men's ODI

Former India cricketer GS Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee to oversee a mens ODI when she officiates the opening match of the third series of the World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Lakshmi will o...

Crime Branch files charge sheet against couple for migrant relief fraud

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here against a couple for withdrawing relief meant for Kashmiri migrants by fraudulent means. Davinder Kour along with her husband Manjit Singh has caused ...

Young student turns translator for Rahul Gandhi

A 11th standard student of a government school here was the cynosure of all eyes as she effortlessly translated the English speech of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Malayalam at her school campus here on Thursday. The student, Fathima S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019