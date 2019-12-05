Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches Rs 1.45-cr assets in J'khand MGNREGA scheme PMLA case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:59 IST
ED attaches Rs 1.45-cr assets in J'khand MGNREGA scheme PMLA case

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.45 crore in connection with a money-laundering probe related to alleged misappropriation of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand, the agency said on Thursday. It said a provisional order for attachment of movable properties of former junior engineer of Khunti district "jila parishad", Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The attached assets include three term deposit accounts held by the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd (APMDTCL) in the Itanagar branch of Vijaya Bank (now merged with the Bank of Baroda). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a criminal case of money laundering against Sinha and others after taking cognisance of 16 FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB had alleged that Sinha and others "abused" their official position and embezzled government funds to the tune of Rs 18 crore, earmarked for execution of government projects under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme in Khunti district, by way of forgery and misappropriation. The federal agency alleged that an amount of Rs 75 lakh was siphoned off to the bank account of APMDTCL maintained with the Itanagar branch of Vijya Bank for purchase of coal.

"This amount was transferred to the account of APMDTCL in three installments from the bank account of Sinha and his family members. APMDTCL did not disburse any coal to Sinha or his family members as they were not eligible to get any coal," the ED said. APMDTCL also did not refund these deposits, it said.

In this manner, the proceeds of crime so acquired illegally, amounting to Rs 75 lakh, were transferred to three term deposit accounts on July 20, 2011, maintained with the Itanagar branch of the bank in the guise of purchase of coal. This amount, along with the interest accrued, totalled to Rs 1.45 crore, the ED said.

The MGNREGA scheme, enacted in 2005, aims to provide at least 100 days of wage employment to a person in a financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key quotes from U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's statement on impeachment

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that House Democrats would move forward to impeach President Donald Trump by drafting formal charges known as articles of impeachment, saying the Republican president had seriously viola...

Rajya Sabha condemns setting afire of Unnao rape survivor

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday unanimously condemned the setting afire of a rape survivor from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh with chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying we must send out a signal to the entire country that on such incidents, action should b...

Anti-citizenship bill protesters hit Assam streets

Protesters took to the street across Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Thursday as the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti said it would move the Supreme Court if the Bill is passed in Parliament. Workers of several social and youth...

Some NCP leaders who joined BJP ahead of polls eye homecoming

Some NCP leaders, who joined the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, have met party chief Sharad Pawar over their possible return to the fold, but no decision has been made on it yet, the ruling partners chief spokesperson Nawab Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019