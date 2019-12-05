Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrogance should go from some members of the Bar: Justice Arun Mishra

Two days after a senior lawyer walked out of the courtroom when warned of contempt, Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday said "arrogance" should go from some members of the bar, otherwise, it will become very difficult for the judiciary to perform its functions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:08 IST
Arrogance should go from some members of the Bar: Justice Arun Mishra
Supreme Court of India (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after a senior lawyer walked out of his courtroom when warned of contempt, Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday said "arrogance" should go from some members of the bar, otherwise, it will become very difficult for the judiciary to perform its functions. "Arrogance should go from some members of the bar otherwise how will the judiciary perform its functions," said Justice Mishra, who is the second most senior judge in the Supreme Court, when some senior advocates gathered in the court.

Speaking in the court, he told the senior members of the bar including senior lawyers such as Kapil Sibal. The remarks were made by Justice Mishra after the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting him to be "a little more patient in dealing with lawyers."

Without referring to any particular incident or individual, Justice Mishra said as part of normal practice in his life, "If anyone is hurt, even an animal or tree I am ready for an apology. In a real sense, I apologise to any living creature if I had caused harm to anyone." In reference to the incident where the lawyer walked out of his court, Justice Mishra said he was warned of contempt as he was making comments related to the conduct of the judiciary and taking names of his seniors.

He was not asked to stop or not to argue and just told that if he made such remarks again, contempt would be drawn against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple buys first-ever carbon-free aluminum from Alcoa-Rio Tinto venture

Apple Inc on Thursday said it has bought the first-ever commercial batch of carbon-free aluminum from a joint venture between two of the worlds biggest aluminum suppliers.The metal is being made by Elysis, a Montreal-based joint venture of ...

Rishi Kapoor returns to films, signs 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was on a break from Bollywood due to health reasons, is now back to the industry with his forthcoming flick, titled Sharmaji Namkeen. Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in col...

UPDATE 2-U.S. charges two Russian residents in hacking, malware conspiracy

Two Russian residents have been criminally charged in the United States over an alleged multi-year scheme to steal money and property by using malware to hack into computers, according to an indictment made public on Thursday. Maksim Yakube...

Ludhiana coldest place in Pb and Hry at 4.7 deg C

Ludhiana was the coldest place in Punjab and Haryana at 4.7 degrees Celsius as minimum temperatures on Thursday hovered below normal limits at most places in the two states. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019