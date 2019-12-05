Arrogance should go from some members of the Bar: Justice Arun Mishra

Two days after a senior lawyer walked out of his courtroom when warned of contempt, Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday said "arrogance" should go from some members of the bar, otherwise, it will become very difficult for the judiciary to perform its functions. "Arrogance should go from some members of the bar otherwise how will the judiciary perform its functions," said Justice Mishra, who is the second most senior judge in the Supreme Court, when some senior advocates gathered in the court.

Speaking in the court, he told the senior members of the bar including senior lawyers such as Kapil Sibal. The remarks were made by Justice Mishra after the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting him to be "a little more patient in dealing with lawyers."

Without referring to any particular incident or individual, Justice Mishra said as part of normal practice in his life, "If anyone is hurt, even an animal or tree I am ready for an apology. In a real sense, I apologise to any living creature if I had caused harm to anyone." In reference to the incident where the lawyer walked out of his court, Justice Mishra said he was warned of contempt as he was making comments related to the conduct of the judiciary and taking names of his seniors.

He was not asked to stop or not to argue and just told that if he made such remarks again, contempt would be drawn against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)