Unnao rape survivor to be airlifted to Delhi for medical treatment

A rape victim in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, who sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly set ablaze by five men on Thursday morning, is being transported to Delhi for medical treatment. "Our priority is to ensure the health of the victim. The administration has decided to avail the best possible arrangements for the victim. Arrangements have been made to take her to Delhi via air ambulance for medical treatment," Inspector-General (law and order) Praveen Kumar told ANI.

Speaking about the arrangement, superintendent of police (Traffic) Purnendra Singh said: "The girl was referred to a Delhi hospital on Thursday. We have arranged for a green corridor to the airport. We are estimating that it will take around 32 minutes to reach the airport from the hospital. Around 100 officers are working for the same." The IG said all the accused have been arrested in the matter as per the statement of the victim.

"The accused have been identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore. The investigation is underway in a speedy manner," Kumar added. He said that two cases were filed in the alleged rape case.

"One case was filed in Rae Bajreli's Lal Ganj police station and the other was filed in Unnao's Bihar police station. According to the FIR, the victim had alleged that the accused raped her under the pretext of marriage," Kumar said. He said that the accused were granted bail by the court despite strong opposition from the police.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. On the other hand, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed sadness over the incident and questioned the governments 'how long will such incidents keep taking place in the country'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)