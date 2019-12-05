Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give number of idols immersed in artificial ponds on Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja: NGT panel to DPCC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:15 IST
Give number of idols immersed in artificial ponds on Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja: NGT panel to DPCC

The National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday to inform it about the number of idols immersed in artificial ponds this festive season and how were they disposed of after the rituals. The directions came after a DPCC study showed that immersion of idols in artificial ponds during Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja led to a "significant" decrease in pollution load on the Yamuna river this year as compared to last year, when there were no artificial ponds.

"On scrutinising the report (on idol immersion), it has been noticed that information on certain critical aspects is missing. It is, therefore, requested that information on the number idols prevented from being immersed in the river may also be provided to the monitoring committee," the panel said in a letter to the DPCC. The two-member panel, comprising retired National Green Tribunal (NGT) expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra, also asked the DPCC if the number of ponds and their geographical spread was adequate.

The public and environment activists had earlier flagged the issue of "insufficient" number of artificial ponds available for the ritual. The Delhi government had created 89 artificial ponds for idol immersion across the city to check pollution of the the Yamuna. It had initially proposed to create artificial ponds at 151 locations. The number was later brought down to 116 and finally to 89.

The committee also asked the pollution control body to inform it how the idols and items used for puja, collected from the ponds after the ritual, were disposed of -- whether they were taken to solid waste management sites or dumped in landfills. "It was also reported that some ponds had insufficient water and their size was small in comparison to the idols," the panel said.

Earlier, the DPCC in a report said that immersion of idols in artificial ponds had a "definite positive impact" on the quality of the Yamuna river water. "The study shows significant reduction across almost all parameters, including toxic metals, at all the locations as no toxic dyes/chemicals/paints entered the (Yamuna) water," the report stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher's effectiveness has great impact on student's achievement: Study

A recent report published by IZA World of Labor, discovered that the effectiveness of a teacher has a strong impact on pupils attainment. The study finds ways to increase the effectiveness of teacher by reforming hiring practices and findin...

Motor racing-F1 waves chequered flag for tradition over technology

Formula Ones governing body has ruled for tradition over technology when it comes to deciding the official end of a grand prix. The FIA said in a statement after a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Paris that the waved chequered flag wou...

UPDATE 2-Britain's fraud office opens investigation Glencore

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO has launched an investigation into Glencore concerning suspicions of bribery, the company said on Thursday. Glencore, one of the worlds biggest commodity traders, is already subject to a U.S. Department of ...

Efficiency of system should be improved to check crime against

Former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar has said calls for tough punishments to culprits are made whenever sensational crimes happen but making the system function more efficiently was required to check offences against women. Lamenting t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019