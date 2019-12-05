Left Menu
Development News Edition

No road; woman bitten by snake carried 8km on bamboo stretcher

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:48 IST
No road; woman bitten by snake carried 8km on bamboo stretcher

Bitten by a snake, a 65-year-old woman had to be carried on a bamboo stretcher for eight kilometers from her village in Pune district before a better mode of transport could be found, her family said on Thursday. Village Chandar, located in hilly area of Velhe tehsil, around 80 km from Pune city, does not have a motorable road linking it with the outside world.

Barkabai Sangle, the woman, was bitten by a snake near her house on Tuesday afternoon, said her son Balu Sangle. "A stretcher was made from bamboo and bedsheets and she was taken to the primary health centre at Khanapur," he said.

"As there is no proper road, no vehicle can reach our village. So my brother and other locals, without wasting time, carried her on makeshift stretcher to the road near the Panshet dam, walking for two hours," he said. From Panshet, the woman was taken to the PHC at Khanapur, another 15 km away, in a jeep.

The doctors gave her first aid and sent her to the government-run Sassoon Hospital in Pune, Sangle added. She reached the hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday night. A resident of Chandar village said the nearest tarred road is eight km away.

There is a dirt road leading to the village, but it was washed away during the rains this year, he said. "Since there is no means of transportation, in emergency we have to carry the patient on a makeshift stretcher and walk across the hilly terrain," he said.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said he would look into the issue of road connectivity. "I will get details from local officials and will look into the road issue," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath hits out at Cong, RJD, JMM over issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Congress party, RJD and JMM saying they did not want to build Ram temple in Ayodhya and kept the issue unresolved for so many years. Speaking at an election rally here, Adi...

1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if IK Gujral's advice was heeded: Manmohan Singh

The 1984 Sikh riots could have been avoided had the then home minister P V Narasimha Rao heeded to I K Gujrals advice to call in the Army at the earliest to contain the violence after Indira Gandhi was assassinated, according to former prim...

Delhi: Arjuna awardee Abhishek Verma's car stolen from outside relative's house

Renowned archer Abhishek Vermas car was stolen from outside his relatives house in New Delhis Rohini on Wednesday night. Abhishek had gone to a family dinner in Rohini sector-8, after that he went to the Dividing road. After returning, he h...

Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development held meeting on pollution

The Parliamentary Committee on urban development held a meeting on Thursday on the issue of pollution. Among the revelations made in the committee is the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR that says respiratory-related di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019