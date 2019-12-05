India's secular principle of coexistence offers scope to expand ties with UAE: Envoy

India's secular principle of coexistence offers scope to expand ties with the UAE, envoy Ahmed Albanna said.

The UAE Ambassador said that a better understanding about India is a "stepping-stone" in deepening and expanding mutual trust and ties between the people, governments, business communities of the two countries, according to a statement by the UAE embassy in India.

In a ceremony organised by the Indo-Middle East Cultural Forum, the UAE Ambassador to India was honoured for his services rendered during his current tenure.

