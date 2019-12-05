Mere arrest not enough; actions should be taken to prevent such incidents: Naidu on Unnao incident

Condemning the incident of rape survivor burned by accused in Unnao, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the mere arrest is not enough and actions should be taken promptly, swiftly, and adequately, so these things are not repeated again. Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "What is needed, is not mere arrest in one case. We must send out a signal to the entire country and society that in such incidents action should be taken promptly, swiftly, and adequately, so these things are not repeated again."

"This entire House condemns the incident. I got in contact with the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, he has explained to me that the culprits have been arrested," he said. A rape survivor was set ablaze in the Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)