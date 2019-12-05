Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA sanctions Rs 100 cr to set up women help desks in police stations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:40 IST
MHA sanctions Rs 100 cr to set up women help desks in police stations

The Home Ministry has sanctioned Rs 100 crore from the Nirbhaya fund to set up women help desks in police stations across the country. A home ministry statement said the women help desks would focus on making police stations more women-friendly and approachable, as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station.

The ministry has sanctioned a sum Rs 100 crore from the Nirbhaya fund for setting up and strengthening of the women help desks in police stations, the statement said. The scheme would be implemented by the states and Union Territories, and lady police officers would be deployed at these help desks.

The officials of women help desks would be trained to be sensitive towards women. These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter, rehabilitation and training among others. The move came a fortnight after a young veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered near Hyderabad, leading to protests in different parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Surging Steelers visit slumping Cardinals

With December football in full swing, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where they always seem to be -- in the middle of a postseason push. The young and slumping Arizona Cardinals could do worse than using the Steelers as a model as they p...

Trump says 'will win' impeachment fight

Washington, Dec 5 AFP A defiant President Donald Trump predicted Thursday he will win, after the Democratic speaker of the House gave the greenlight for impeachment.The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will...

Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab, husband prime suspect

A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjabs Mohali district in front of her five-year-old daughter who was accompanying her, police said. The womans husband has emerged as prime suspect in the case, they said.Sar...

India's air passenger traffic grows 3.6 pc in Oct; pace slower than seen in '18: IATA

Indias domestic air passenger traffic grew 3.6 per cent in October but the expansion was slower than last year, reflecting general economic slowdown and disruptive impact of Jet Airways collapse, according to IATA. The International Air Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019