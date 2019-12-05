Left Menu
DMK MP asks Centre to retrieve bodies of Indians killed in Sudan tanker blast

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:06 IST
DMK MP asks Centre to retrieve bodies of Indians killed in Sudan tanker blast
DMK MP TR Baalu talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu on Thursday asked the central government to retrieve the bodies of the 18 Indians killed in an LPG tanker blast in Sudan's capital Khartoum. "In Sudan, more than 18 Indians were killed in a tanker blast yesterday. I requested the Government of India today in Parliament that the Ministry of External Affairs should ensure that all the bodies are brought to India as quickly as possible," Baalu told ANI.

He also demanded that the families of the victims are also given appropriate compensation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed anguish over the incident on Wednesday.

At least 23 people were killed, out of which 18 were Indians, and more than 130 others were injured after a blast occurred at a ceramic factory in Sudan's capital Khartoum, the Indian embassy had said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

