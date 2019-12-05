BJP distributed cash to voters during by-polls: Karnataka Congress complains to EC

Karnataka Congress has written to Chief Election Commissioner alleging that BJP leaders and workers distributed cash to the voters in KR Pura, Yeshwanthpur and Yallapura Assembly constituencies on Thursday during the by-elections. "BJP party workers and leaders are distributing cash to the voters on December 5 voting day in 151-KR Pura, 153 -Yeshwanthpur and 81-Yallapura Assembly constituencies to woo the voters and to vote in favour of BJP candidates in all these Assembly Constituencies," read the KPCC letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, through the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

"This has happened on December 5 in almost all the Assembly Constituencies during voting at nearby polling stations and at the place of Booth Tables, Inducing voters with money amounts to corrupt practices as per Model Code of Conduct," it read. "We request you to initiate action against BJP candidates of 81-Yallapura, 151-KR Pura, 153-Yeshwanthpur, Shivaram Hebbar, Bairathi Basavaraj, and ST Somashekar respectively. We also urge upon you to find out the BJP leaders and workers who distributed cash in the above-said constituencies and take action against them to uphold the Laws of the Land and in the interest of free and fair elections," it read.

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 assembly seats in Karnataka were held on Thursday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 66.25 per cent overall voter turnout recorded till 6 pm. (ANI)

