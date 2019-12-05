Left Menu
Citizenship bill: Tripura party blockades NH-8, rail tracks

  Agartala
  05-12-2019
The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) on Thursday blocked the NH-8 and railway tracks from dawn to dusk to press for the scrapping of the Citizenship amendment bill (CAB) leading to disruption in vehicular movements and rail services, police said. Police said about 1200 supporters and activists of the tribal party put up road blockades at Khammtingbari at Baramura hill range in West Tripura district.

No untoward incident took place due to the blockade. "They blocked roads and railway tracks disrupting traffic movement on the highway and train services," Assistant Inspector General (Law and order), Subrata Chakraborty said.

INPT chief Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said, "We condemn the idea of introducing the CAB (in Parliament). It would open flood gates for entry of people from Bangladesh leading to marginalisation of the indigenous people of the Northeastern region. "We are peace loving people. But once we are marginalised, the sentiment of young people would be beyond control and that might create law and order problem." He told reporters that the government should not introduce the bill in Parliament.

The INPT was joined by the Twipra Students Federation and the Indigenous Youth Federation of Tripura in the programme..

