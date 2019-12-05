Left Menu
Even Lord Rama can't ensure a 100 % crime-free society: UP minister

  • Barabanki
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:17 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:17 IST
Even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100 per cent crime-free society, observed senior Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh on Thursday, amid a public outcry over a rape victim having been set ablaze by the accused in Unnao. The minister, however, sought to assure that the culprit will not go scot free.

"Saying that society would be 100 per cent crime free, I don't think this surety can be given even by Lord Ram," said Food and Civil Supplies minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh alias Dhunni Singh, a senior ministerial colleague of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "But it is for sure, that if crime has taken place (the culprit) will go to jail and he will be punished," he said.

"The govenrments led by Modiji and Yogiji never give shelter to any accused nor support them. I think crime has taken place always but if there is anyone who has taken prompt action in working it out and punishing culprits it is the Yogi government," he said. This would be the first government since Independence which has never compromised with the culprits and ensured strict punishment to them," he added.

Earlier in morning, a rape survivor from Unnao was set on fire while she was on her way to court in Rae Bareli where the rape case is being heard. She suffered 90 per cent burns and battling for life. She was airlifted to Delhi hospital in the evening for treatment.

