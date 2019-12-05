Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad: DRI recovers 1420 grams of smuggled gold, 3 passengers held

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, arrested three passengers from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) with 1235.44 grams of gold in their possession on Thursday morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:44 IST
Hyderabad: DRI recovers 1420 grams of smuggled gold, 3 passengers held
One of the Gold capsule recovered from passengers at Hyderabad Airport on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, arrested three passengers from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) with 1235.44 grams of gold in their possession on Thursday morning. A press note from the DRI said, "Four elliptical-shaped balls wrapped with a black colour adhesive tape containing gold in paste form were recovered from 3 passengers. The elliptical balls were concealed in rectum by two passengers. Inquiry suggests that all the three had earlier arrived by Air India Flight No AI 50 from Mumbai to Hyderabad on December 4 and smuggled gold in paste form by secreting them in rectum."

Further, it was revealed that the said passengers were entrusted with the job of carrying gold in paste form which was given to them by one person in Mumbai Airport, the press note said. The press note further said, "The passengers have booked their tickets on fake names and possessed morphed Aadhar cards to hoodwink the authorities. On further examination, the gold in paste form, weighing 1420 grams, turned out to be having a gold content of 1235.44 grams valued at Rs 48,49,062."

"The passengers who belong to Mumbai admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any documents to prove the purchase/import of the said gold. The smuggled gold has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and three persons are arrested. Further investigation is in progress," the press note added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004, when he lost narrowly to Republican...

UPDATE 2-FTSE trails Europe as exporters dip, Glencore tumbles

Londons FTSE 100 slid on Thursday due to a 9 plunge in Glencore after news of a bribery investigation and as dollar earners fell with sterling gaining on growing hopes that the upcoming election will not result in a hung parliament.Sterling...

UPDATE 5-Pelosi says Democrats to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she has directed a House committee to draft articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, a historic step that sets up a fight over whether to oust him from offic...

Nigeria militants kidnap 14, including two Red Cross workers: sources

Armed militants in northeast Nigeria have kidnapped 14 people, including two Red Cross workers and an army sergeant, security sources said on Thursday. The group was intercepted by fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019