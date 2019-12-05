WB: 9-month-old girl raped by uncle

A nine-month-old girl was allegedly raped by his uncle in Bargram Panchayat of Shyampur in Howrah district, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the man has been identified as Anup Pramanik.

The accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, allegedly took the infant out of her house on Wednesday afternoon after telling her family members that he was taking the baby out to buy some toys. Reportedly, after he brought the infant back home, the family members noticed that the infant was bleeding and reached out to the police.

The family filed a written complaint at Shyampur police station, following which a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway in the matter. (ANI)

