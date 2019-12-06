Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish calls upon people to take up pisciculture, solar power generation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Siwan
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 00:43 IST
Nitish calls upon people to take up pisciculture, solar power generation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday called upon the people to tap the huge potential that lay in fisheries and solar power generation and assured full assistance from his government.

Addressing a public meeting here on the penultimate day of the first phase of his state-wide Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra, Kumar also coined a catchy slogan 'neeche machhli, upar bijli' to share his vision of economic activity wherein people conserved ponds for pisciculture and covered the water bodies with solar panels to generate electricity in an eco-friendly way. A solar panel over a pond spread across 7.5 acres can generate one megawatt of electricity. In a district like Siwan and adjoining ones like Chhapra and Gopalganj,

there is tremendous potential for pisciculture and solar power generation since the riverine areas along the Ganges are ideal for ponds, Kumar said. Surplus power would be purchased by the state government and transmitted elsewhere through grid system. So, please, go ahead and take up this model of growth on full scale, the Chief Minister said.

Kumar also warned the rural folk against adopting stubble burning a pernicious practice that began in Punjab and Haryana and which state farmers are also taking up unmindful of the consequences.

"Please do not cause damage to the soil by the such practice. For your benefit, the government has embarked on heavily subsidized supply of tools for removing parali (stubble), " he said.

He also reiterated the decision to organize a state-wide human chain on January 19 to spread the message of his Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign that seeks to underscore the importance of water and greenery for sustaining the life. The campaign followed an all-party meeting of members of both houses of the state legislature on the issue of climate change.

"Our commitment to the cause has received adulation from no less a person than Bill Gates who recently met me at Patna and in an interview later raved about the level of awareness he saw in our state, something he did not expect to see outside developed countries like England and America," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-South Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline

South Africas government will cede control of the national airline to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse.As part of a rescue plan started on Thursday, the government will hand...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004 when he lost narrowly to Republican ...

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth vote on reproductive rights this year.The legislation is ove...

UPDATE 7-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019