Telangana rape: All 4 accused killed in early morning police encounter

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:05 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:05 IST
Visual from the site of encounter . Image Credit: ANI

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday. According to the police, all the four were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape and were shot at.

Senior police officials arrived at the site of the encounter. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

