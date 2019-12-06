Left Menu
My daughter's soul at peace now: Hyderabad veterinarian's father on encounter

After all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police, the victim's father expressed gratitude to the police and said that his daughter's soul must be at peace now.

My daughter's soul at peace now: Hyderabad veterinarian's father on encounter
Father of the woman veterinarian. Image Credit: ANI

After all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police, the victim's father expressed gratitude to the police and said that his daughter's soul must be at peace now. "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," he told ANI here.

Senior police officials have arrived at the site of the encounter. The accused were killed by the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27.

The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

