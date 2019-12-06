Akshaya centres to make arrangements for mustering of pension

Akshaya centers across Kerala will make arrangements to do the mustering for the beneficiaries of social security and welfare pensions by reaching their homes, in case they are not in a position to move out. The instructions in this regard have been given by the Director, Akshaya project, a press release said.

The relatives of such beneficiaries should submit an application in the prescribed form to the secretary of the local body concerned before December 9. The mustering will be done by the Akshaya officials by reaching the houses of the beneficiaries between December 11 and 15.

This service can be utilized by those who are bedridden or finding it hard to go out of homes due to age-related problems, differently-abled and dependents below five years of age. If the Aadhaar linked details of the beneficiary fail to get reflected on the bio-metric machine, the secretary of the local body or the authorized Gazetted Officer can issue the life certificate in such cases.

Special district-level camps have also been organized to help beneficiaries, where they can do the mustering by personal appearance. In Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts the camps will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod the camps will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday..

