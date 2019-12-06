Left Menu
Unnao rape survivior's condition critical, minimal chance of survival: Sadarjung doctor

The condition of the rape survivor from Unnao, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the national capital on Thursday and put on a ventilator is critical and there are minimal chances of her survival, doctors attending to her at Safdarjung Hospital said.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-12-2019 11:55 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:55 IST
Safdarjung Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

The condition of the rape survivor from Unnao, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the national capital on Thursday and put on a ventilator is critical and there are minimal chances of her survival, doctors attending to her at Safdarjung Hospital said. "The Unnao rape victim is in very serious condition. There are minimal chances of survival. Now, we have put her on a ventilator," Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital said.

"She has suffered 90 per cent of burn injuries. We are putting all our efforts to improve her condition," he added. The 23-year-old survivor was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital last night.

The woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. According to the police, five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed. (ANI)

