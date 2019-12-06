64-year-old arrested for killing wife, daughter-in-law

A 64-year-old retired teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife and daughter-in-law in Rohini here over suspicion of an illicit relationship, police said. The accused, identified as Satish Chaudhary, is a resident of Shiv Apartments in Rohini Sector-4, they said.

On Friday around 5.55 am, Satish's younger son Saurabh Chaudhary (30) informed police about the incident. He also got injured while trying to save the victims, a senior police officer said. "When police reached the spot, they found Pragya Chaudhary (35) and her mother-in-law Snehlata Chaudhary (62), who is a retired DTC employee, in a pool of blood," said SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

The accused, a retired private teacher, has been apprehended. Pragya's husband Gaurav Chaudhary is a software engineer and currently living in Singapore. Saurabh is unmarried and works as a software engineer in Bangalore, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station and further details are awaited, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)