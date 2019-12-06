Police need to use weapons when accused try to flee: Lekhi on

Seeking to justify the killing of four persons accused of raping and killing a Hyderabad woman veterinarian, a BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday said police have not been given weapons as a show piece and have to use when accused try to flee. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) said police had to open fire when the accused tried to escape.

"Police ko hatiyar sajane ke liye nahin diye gaye" (Police have not been given weapons for keeping as show piece), she said. All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25- year-old woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with police in Hyderabad on Friday morning..

