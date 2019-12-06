Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public hail encounter death of rape accused in T'gana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:52 IST
Public hail encounter death of rape accused in T'gana

A large number of people in the city on Friday expressed happiness over the encounter killing of the four accused arrested in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here and said the Telangana police did the "right job." All four accused were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning. People reached the "encounter" site at Chatanpalli on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway and congratulated the police and raised slogans in favour of them like 'Telangana police zindabad' and "We got justice".

They said this act will act as a deterrent for people fromcommitting any such crimes. The encounter site is in the fields adjacent to the highwayand near the culvert beneath which the charred remains of the 25-year old woman veterinarian were found.

The body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian in a state-run hospital was found in Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing, police had said. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Senior police officials including Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar reached the spot. A medical team reached the spot and a doctor told reporters post-mortem will be conducted in nearby Mahabubnagar district.

People showered flower petals and paid homage to the veterinarian and raised slogans that justice had been done. Men and women started distributing sweets to police personnel even as some celebrated the killing of the four accused by bursting fire crackers near the encounter site and in other parts of the city.

"It has brought peace to the soul of Disha and her family has got justice. They (police) have done encounter we are really happy. It will act as a deterrent. Those want to do crime they should fear... the police have done a very good job," a city resident said. Ranadheer, a businessman from nearby Shadnagar who was at the encounter site, expressed happiness at the accused being killed.

Earlier, public anger over the rape and murder of the woman was evident on Saturday last as a restive crowd pelted stones at a police vehicle taking them to jail. Similarly, protests were held earlier against the ghastly actwith students, lawyers and members of political parties and other organisations taking out rallies and holding demonstrations demanding death penalty to the four accused arrested for the gruesome act.

On December 3, the government had designated the court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district as special court for speedy trial in the case. On December 1, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the victim's real name should not be used in media and social media and requested she be referred to as "#Justice for Disha" to protect the anonymity/confidentiality and rights of the family..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana encounter draws mixed reactions from all quarters

The killing of all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter with police in Telangana has drawn mixed response from across the nation. According to the police, all the four men were being taken to the c...

Bulgarian Mutafova, one of world's oldest actresses, dies at 97

Bulgarian Stoyanka Mutafova, one of the worlds oldest actresses performing regularly on stage, has died aged 97. Dubbed the queen of Bulgarian comedy, Mutafova began performing in 1945, when she played a maidservant in Molieres Scapin the S...

Welspun Group promoters, through a closely held family office investment, acquires majority stake in warehousing platform- 'One Industrial Spaces'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Dec 6 ANIBusinessWire India The promoters of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in One Industrial Spaces, an integrated fund, development and asset management...

Must be thoroughly inquired to find if it was genuine: P Chidambaram on Telangana encounter

Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Friday called for a thorough enquiry into the Telangana encounter to ascertain if it was genuine. I dont know facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible person, all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019