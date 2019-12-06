Public hail encounter death of rape accused in T'gana

A large number of people in the city on Friday expressed happiness over the encounter killing of the four accused arrested in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here and said the Telangana police did the "right job." All four accused were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning. People reached the "encounter" site at Chatanpalli on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway and congratulated the police and raised slogans in favour of them like 'Telangana police zindabad' and "We got justice".

They said this act will act as a deterrent for people fromcommitting any such crimes. The encounter site is in the fields adjacent to the highwayand near the culvert beneath which the charred remains of the 25-year old woman veterinarian were found.

The body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian in a state-run hospital was found in Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing, police had said. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Senior police officials including Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar reached the spot. A medical team reached the spot and a doctor told reporters post-mortem will be conducted in nearby Mahabubnagar district.

People showered flower petals and paid homage to the veterinarian and raised slogans that justice had been done. Men and women started distributing sweets to police personnel even as some celebrated the killing of the four accused by bursting fire crackers near the encounter site and in other parts of the city.

"It has brought peace to the soul of Disha and her family has got justice. They (police) have done encounter we are really happy. It will act as a deterrent. Those want to do crime they should fear... the police have done a very good job," a city resident said. Ranadheer, a businessman from nearby Shadnagar who was at the encounter site, expressed happiness at the accused being killed.

Earlier, public anger over the rape and murder of the woman was evident on Saturday last as a restive crowd pelted stones at a police vehicle taking them to jail. Similarly, protests were held earlier against the ghastly actwith students, lawyers and members of political parties and other organisations taking out rallies and holding demonstrations demanding death penalty to the four accused arrested for the gruesome act.

On December 3, the government had designated the court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district as special court for speedy trial in the case. On December 1, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the victim's real name should not be used in media and social media and requested she be referred to as "#Justice for Disha" to protect the anonymity/confidentiality and rights of the family..

