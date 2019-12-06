Left Menu
Lawyer of Nirbhaya's parents slams those critising Telangana encounter

Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha, the counsel representing Nirbhaya's parents, on Friday backed the Telangana police for killing all the four accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in an encounter and slammed those who are criticising the move.

Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha, the counsel representing Nirbhaya's parents, on Friday backed the Telangana police for killing all the four accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in an encounter and slammed those who are criticising the move. "Those who talk of human rights over this encounter, I would like to ask them did they ever go to the accused or their families and told them not to do such crimes? Do women in this country have no human rights?" she said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

The four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were shot dead by police in the wee hours on Friday after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the body of the veterinarian was found. The four accused were under arrest, lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Police had said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused before burning her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. Advocate Kushwaha also spoke about the Unnao rape case and said, "The girl in Unnao was burnt by the accused who were out on bail, where were these human rights activists then?"

On Thursday, five rape accused allegedly threw kerosene on the girl and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for a hearing in the case. (ANI)

