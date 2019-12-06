Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape survivor's uncle allegedly threatened by accused

  • PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:07 IST
Unnao rape survivor's uncle allegedly threatened by accused

A day after a woman was set afire here by five men, including two accused of raping her, her uncle has alleged that he has been threatened with "dire consequences" by relatives of the accused. The victim's uncle, who lives in a rented house here and runs a small shop, told reporters that a relative of the accused Shivam had called him and threatened that he will have to face "dire consequences".

"Your shop will be set on fire and will not let you live," the victim's uncle described the caller as saying. "I am going to inform the police and demand action in this regard," he said.

When asked about the threat, Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Veer said, "An information was received in this regard that a distant relative of the victim was threatened. We are making arrangements for his security and there will be no laxity in it." When asked whether the person, who received threat was the victim's uncle or her distant relative, the SP said, "It does not matter. We will provide him security."

The rape survivor from Unnao, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, is extremely critical and on ventilator, doctors attending to her said. The rape survivor suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in Thursday morning's attack were arrested within hours and the victim airlifted in the evening from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya remains calm on Babri anniversary; tight security measures in place

The 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Friday remained a low-key affair with both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders downplaying the occasion amid tight security measures, less than a month after the Supreme Courts verdict i...

Taiwan's main opposition party says struggling to pay salaries

Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang said on Friday it is struggling to pay staff a month away from presidential and parliamentary elections, due to an asset freeze previously put in place by the government investigating ill-gotten ...

Nirbhaya's parents move President's office for rejection of convict's mercy petition

The parents of Nirbhaya have moved the Presidents office seeking rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma. Nirbhaya was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012 and subsequently died.The lett...

Defence Ministry to hold plogging program as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

Ministry of Defence is organizing a massive plogging programme at more than 400 locations throughout the country tomorrow as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada. All three services, various other defense establishments have chalked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019