NHRC takes cognisance of Hyderabad encounter, orders probe
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took cognisance of the killing of four men accused of raping and murdering a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad and ordered an inquiry into the police encounter.
The apex human rights body said the encounter early morning on Friday is a matter of concern.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Human Rights Commission
- Hyderabad