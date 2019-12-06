Worrisome that people have lost faith in justice system: Kejriwal on H'bad encounter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said while the people of the country are rejoicing the encounter deaths of those accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian in Hyderabad, it is also worrisome that they have lost faith in the criminal justice system. "The rape cases that have come to light of late, the entire country is in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter.

"It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all governments and agencies will have to discuss and take action to strengthen criminal justice system," he told reporters here. All the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning.

Replying to a question on those convicted in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, Kejriwal said, "I am also sad that seven years have passed... We rejected the mercy petition within 24 hours. I hope the President also rejects the plea soon and the convicts are sent to the gallows." Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

