LS adjourned over BJP's demand for apology by Cong members

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday following persistent demands by members of the BJP and some other parties for an apology by two Congress MPs, accused of adopting a "threatening position" towards Union minister Smriti Irani when she was speaking on the Unnao issue. Ruling BJP members accused Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan of charging towards Irani when she was speaking in the House and turning aggressive, with Prathapan seen rolling up his sleeves in the aisle.

When the two members did not turn up in the House after the issue heated up, Meenaskhi Lekhi, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the house for the day. It will now meet on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)