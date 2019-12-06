Left Menu
Barring WB all states taking benefit of PM Kisan Yojna: Tomar

Barring West Bengal all states are implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM Kisan) which has benefited 7.5 crore farmers so far, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Rajya Sabha on Friday. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, the government provides Rs 6,000 annually to farmers.

"This scheme is being implemented in all states barring West Bengal. As far as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab are concerned, all the three states have joined the scheme and are providing farmers data," Tomar said during Question Hour. He said, "7.5 crore farmers have got money. 5 crore farmers are linked with Aadhaar and we will disburse the amount this year." On waiver of loans, the minister said history has been witness that waiving off debt is not a solution to the problem and added that it had been done also during the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh.

"This is not the question of any particular party or government...The state government is responsible to implement it...Centre is not in a position to do anything," he said and added that steps are on to empower farmers including PM Kisan yojna besides increasing the MSP 1.5 times. Kailash Choudhary, MoS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare during a supplementary said that if loan waiver announcements were done in states, states were responsible to implement it.

He said in Madhya Pradesh, loans of 20 lakh out of 80 lakh farmers were waived off while in Punjab loans of only 5 lakh out of 34 lakh farmers were waived off. He said in Rajasthan loans of 20 lakh farmers out of 79 lakh were waived off.

He said in MP only 7,154 crore were waived off out of Rs 36,500 crore under Mukhyamantri Fasal Rin Mafi Yojana Year- 2018-19 while in Rajasthan only Rs 4,501.04 crore of farmers were waived off out of Rs 10,000 crore under Crop Loan Waiver Scheme Year-2017-18. He said the motive of the PM Kisan scheme was to empower farmers and stressed the government will ensure that farmers income doubles by 2022.

A number of steps have been taken to strengthen farmers and the idea was to empower farmers to provide loans, he said.PTI NAM DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

