Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's economy in incompetent hands: P Chidambaram hits out at Centre

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:37 IST
India's economy in incompetent hands: P Chidambaram hits out at Centre
Congress leader P Chidambaram addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands. Referring to RBI lowering the growth projections, the Congress leader stressed that India's economy is in "deep" trouble, and said, "India's economy is in incompetent hands and Jharkhand's economy is in even more incompetent hands."

Terming the Assembly election in Jharkhand as an "important turning point in the ongoing struggle between the BJP on one side and "secular, progressive parties" on the other," the Congress leader accused the BJP of not being committed to the Constitution. "This election is about electing the state government. I appeal to the people of Jharkhand to remain focussed on who these 81 people will be. It is of no relevance to this election -- what is happening in Kerala, what is happening in Assam or Meghalaya," he said while addressing a press conference here.

The Congress leader cited several data regarding per capita income, unemployment, and growth rate to buttress his claim that in the last five years, the state has slid backward. "Jharkhand's growth rate is good two per cent below the national average. Jharkhand has third-lowest per capita income in the country. Unemployment in Jharkhand is fourth highest in the country," he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP's claim of "double engine growth", he said, "I know that Prime Minister comes here and says double engine growth...Double engine growth is good if the two engines are pulling in the same direction but if they are pulling the opposite direction, this is what will happen." The Congress leader, referring to a number of promises made by the party in its manifesto, said, "What you need here is a government which understands what needs to be done in Jharkhand, what can be done and in what time it can be implemented."

Promising that the Congress together with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will provide a "competent government" for five years, he said, "We don't want these high sounding governments. We don't want the minister to come and tell you that I don't eat onions. Our ministers will never say that." Referring to recent political developments in Haryana and Maharashtra, he said, "In Haryana, we dented the BJP. In Maharashtra, we dented the BJP. In Jharkhand, we must defeat the BJP." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotel catches fire in Thai resort, 400 safely evacuated

Bangkok, Dec 6 APPolice in Thailands popular seaside resort of Pattaya say about 400 guests and staff were safely evacuated from a hotel whose facade caught fire in the middle of the night. They said the blaze at the Holiday Inn Express cau...

Lenders face Rs 3,700 cr hit, homebuyers to miss delay penalty in takeover offers for Jaypee Infra

Lenders to Jaypee Infratech Ltd will have to take a haircut of over Rs 3,700 crore while 20,000 homebuyers will not get paid any penalty for delay in construction of their homes in the takeover proposals brought by Mumbai-based Suraksha Rea...

'Ghost Stories' teaser out: A spooky way to start 2020

A week ago, after filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a short video giving a sneak-peak of whats in store for the Netflixs upcoming show Ghost Stories, the team on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the show. The show is a combinatio...

For the four rape accused life ended where it all started

Far from the bustle of the city, this non-descript village with paddy and tomato fields has come alive after the four men accused of gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter on Friday. The bodies of the four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019