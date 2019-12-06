'Happy' that someone got justice: Akhilesh Yadav

Hours after all four accused in the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with police in Hyderabad on Friday, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said he was "happy" that someone got justice. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were remanded to seven days' judicial custody.

According to Hyderabad police, the accused were shot dead around 6.30 am on Friday when they tried to escape after they were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime. "Those running away from law...how far could they run from justice. I am happy that someone has got justice but real happiness will come when there will be effective preventive security arrangements and social atmosphere that such heinous crimes never happen with any sister or daughter," Yadav tweeted in Hindi, without mentioning the Hyderabad encounter.

The rape-and-murder had triggered a nationwide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The Telangana government had ordered setting up of a special court (fast track) to expedite the trial.

