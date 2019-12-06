Left Menu
IED blast in front of mega store in Manipur

  • Imphal
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:01 IST
A low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off near a mega store at Chingmeirong locality here on Friday, police said. A mobile phone to trigger the explosion, a senior police officer told PTI, adding, the explosion occurred around 6 am.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the police officer said. The commandoes of Imphal Police are investigating the case, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

