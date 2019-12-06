IED blast in front of mega store in Manipur

A low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off near a mega store at Chingmeirong locality here on Friday, police said. A mobile phone to trigger the explosion, a senior police officer told PTI, adding, the explosion occurred around 6 am.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the police officer said. The commandoes of Imphal Police are investigating the case, he said..

