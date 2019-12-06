Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malik, Gorhe disapprove of Hyderabad encounter killings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:21 IST
Fear would have been instilled in the people's minds had the Hyderabad woman veterinarian rape- murder case's accused been hanged in public square after following due legal process, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Friday. Malik also disapproved of the killings of the four accused in an encounter in Hyderabad, saying justice cannot be delivered in an "unjust manner".

All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of the 25-year-old veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. "The accused were killed in an encounter. But this is not the way of giving justice. Justice cannot be delivered in an unjust way," Malik told reporters here.

"Fear would have instilled in the minds of the people had they been hanged in chowks after following law and due judicial process," he added. The Hyderabad encounter took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.

"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior Telangana police official said. Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said the accused should have been punished after following the due process of law.

"I see this is as a conspiracy...it was important that the accused were punished as per law," Gorhe told TV9 Marathi news channel. She also said it has been observed in many encounters in the past that police themselves ask accused to run away and then open fire at the latter..

