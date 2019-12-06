Yediyurappa backs police action in Hyderabad encounter

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Friday backed the Telangana police actionkilling four accused in the rape and murder of a womanveterinarian near Hyderabad, saying they acted in self-defence

"They (accused) tried to attack and escape when they weretaken to spot (of crime), so the encounter was inevitable tosave their (police) lives," he told reporters here

According to Cyberabad police, the four, arrested inconnection with the brutal incident, were shot dead after they'attacked' the personnel and attempted to escape when taken tothe spot for crime reconstruction early Friday.

