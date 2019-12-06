Goa CM blames `Sushegad' attitude of locals for onion crisis

The Goans are generally praised for their `Sushegad' (relaxed) attitude, but Chief Minister Pramod Sawant feels it is to be blamed for onion shortage and high prices, because people do not grow vegetables at home anymore. There was a time when Goans grew onion and other veggies, he said, speaking at a function at Porvorim near here on Friday.

"The state government cannot be held responsible for high onion prices. We (people) are responsible for being `Sushegad'," Sawant said. "Milk, vegetables, even flowers have to be imported from neighbouring states. Who is responsible for onion prices touching Rs 150 or 170 or 180? Rains? No. We are responsible because we do not plant onions," the chief minister added.

"All of us used to grow onions. Now we have stopped doing that. Can onion grow in Goa? It can still grow in Goa. Women in Goa used to plant onions, chillies and vegetables needed for the household all through the year," he said..

