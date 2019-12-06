Left Menu
Cell phone, power bank & watch of victim recovered from encounter site: Cyberabad Police

Cyberabad Police on Friday said that they had recovered the murdered veterinarian's mobile phone, power bank and watch from the crime scene.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:27 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:27 IST
Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar addressing press conference in Hyderabad on Friday .

Cyberabad Police on Friday said that they had recovered the murdered veterinarian's mobile phone, power bank and watch from the crime scene. The police's statement comes after the four accused -- who were arrested for raping and burning the medico on November 27 in the Shamshabad area -- were killed in an encounter earlier today.

"They were brought here in the morning for the recovery of material objects from the place. Victims mobile phone, power bank and watch have been recovered from behind the bushes," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar while addressing a press conference. According to the police, the accused had kept the material object in the place.

"The accused have kept the material object here," said Police Commissioner. The top cop also told that the accused were not handcuffed.

"They were not handcuffed. The exchange of fire took place for almost 15 minutes. There were about 10 police personnel there and they all were armed. The accused were also experts and they snatched the arms," said Sajjanar. Detailing the sequence of events that led to the encounter of all the four accused, he said that the accused were killed in a 'retaliatory' action by the cops after they started attacking the police with stones, sticks, and other materials while they also snatched the weapons of two police personnel and opened fire on them.

"All the four accused got together and they started attacking the police party with stones, sticks, and other materials and also snatched away weapons from two of our officers and started firing," said Sajjanar at a press conference. According to the Commissioner of Police (CP), the police officials maintained restraint and asked them to surrender but the accused continued firing on the police, after which the police fired in retaliation, killing the accused.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, in the wee hours of Friday. The veterinarian was brutally raped, killed and burnt by the accused in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

