NDMA organises national workshop in Bengaluru to combat issue of heat wave

A two-day national workshop on Preparedness, Mitigation, and Management of Heat Wave organised by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the Karnataka government was concluded on Friday. According to a press release, the workshop concluded today with all stakeholders resolving to reduce the adverse effects of the heatwave in 2020.

Important deliberations on a range of topics were carried out in five technical sessions during the workshop, such as the impact on climate change on the heatwave. Measures to reduce risks related to heat waves and more. Senior officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) also discussed Early Warning and forecasting, and communications strategy for dissemination of heatwave related messages.

Some vulnerable states shared their experiences and best practices to help other stakeholders prepare and implement their Heat Action Plans. This was the fourth annual workshop in a series that NDMA has been conducting since 2017 to build momentum ahead of the start of the Heat Wave season. These workshops facilitate States to prepare and implement their Heat Action Plans.

Several members and senior officials from NDMA, experts on heatwaves, early warning and forecasting agencies, State governments, research institutions and members of the civil society participated in the workshop. (ANI)

