Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMA organises national workshop in Bengaluru to combat issue of heat wave

A two-day national workshop on Preparedness, Mitigation, and Management of Heat Wave organised by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the Karnataka government was concluded on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:04 IST
NDMA organises national workshop in Bengaluru to combat issue of heat wave
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A two-day national workshop on Preparedness, Mitigation, and Management of Heat Wave organised by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the Karnataka government was concluded on Friday. According to a press release, the workshop concluded today with all stakeholders resolving to reduce the adverse effects of the heatwave in 2020.

Important deliberations on a range of topics were carried out in five technical sessions during the workshop, such as the impact on climate change on the heatwave. Measures to reduce risks related to heat waves and more. Senior officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) also discussed Early Warning and forecasting, and communications strategy for dissemination of heatwave related messages.

Some vulnerable states shared their experiences and best practices to help other stakeholders prepare and implement their Heat Action Plans. This was the fourth annual workshop in a series that NDMA has been conducting since 2017 to build momentum ahead of the start of the Heat Wave season. These workshops facilitate States to prepare and implement their Heat Action Plans.

Several members and senior officials from NDMA, experts on heatwaves, early warning and forecasting agencies, State governments, research institutions and members of the civil society participated in the workshop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

One held for allegedly killing man over property dispute

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a person last year over a property dispute, police said on Friday. The accused, Manish Chiudhary, is a resident of Tuglaqabad Village. He had been absconding since June 2018 and was carrying a reward...

UPDATE 1-We'll give Merkel a chance, says new German SPD leader

The incoming leader of Germanys Social Democrats said on Friday she was sceptical that their coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives would survive but she was ready to give it a chance. SPD members last Saturday chose two cri...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi cleric says no foreign meddling to choose new PM, in nod to Iran

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian dominance in the country a week after incumbent Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would resign. Grand A...

FACTBOX-Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

Trade unions called for mass protests and strikes in France over pension reform that have brought travel chaos and closed schools to continue into next week, as they sought to pile more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron. Heres how the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019