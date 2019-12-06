Left Menu
Follow Personnel Ministry guidelines for postings, transfers: MoS Jitendra Singh to state govts

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday asked all state governments to follow the Centre's guidelines on postings and transfers of officials. According to an official statement, he said timely cadre-review should be done by the states.

The Union minister was addressing the IAS officers of the state civil services from different states undergoing induction training programme here. "Singh urged the states to follow Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines for postings and transfers," the statement said.

He said technology needs to be optimally utilised for acquiring knowledge by the officers. "There are ample opportunities in the area of training in the internet era," said the minister of state for personnel.

He said learning is a dynamic process and the officers should optimally utilise the training skills acquired during their careers. "India is an evolving nation and certain systemic issues need to be addressed in the long run to optimally utilise the available resources," Singh said.

The minister emphasised upon the feedback system that will help in making improvement in the training modules in future. There are a total of 55 officers undergoing the induction programme.

The representation of women in the officers is 20 per cent (11 out of 55), the statement said. The officers belonging to cadres of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal participated in the induction training programme, it said.

The programme started on November 4, 2019 and will culminate on December 14, 2019. The participants have undergone four weeks of academic inputs in the faculties of management, economics, public administration and information and communication technology during their stay at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh.

Thereafter, they had gone on a one-week domestic study tour, called the “Bharat Darshan”, to different states of the country other than their own cadre. The domestic study tour is followed by a two-day stay in Delhi on December 6 and 7.

The officers will also visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. The officers would be proceeding on a foreign study tour to Seoul, South Korea from December 7 to 14.

In Seoul, they will have six days' training with the Korean Development Institute in order to get exposure to best practices and administrative efficiencies, the Personnel Ministry said. On completion of the foreign study tour, the officers will be relieved from Delhi for joining their respective cadres, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

