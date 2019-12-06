Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gorakhpur:Hindu outfits celebrate demolition of Babri mosque; AIMIM observes black day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:49 IST
Gorakhpur:Hindu outfits celebrate demolition of Babri mosque; AIMIM observes black day

The Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad here on Friday celebrated the 27th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque as "Shaurya Diwas" while the AIMIM observed it as a black day. Members of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal gathered at the Kali temple in the Daudpur area of Gorakhpur, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

The AIMIM on the other hand demonstrated outside the office of the district magistrate, seeking punishment for those behind the razing of the disputed structure. Members of the AIMIM also handed over a memorandum addressed to the president to City Magistrate Umesh Mishra in this regard.

Addressing the gathering at the Kali temple, Bajrang Dal office-bearer Durgesh Tripathi said in 1528, emperor Babar's commander Mir Baqi had demolished the Ram temple in Ayodhya and constructed a mosque as a symbol of victory. For the construction of the temple, our ancestors fought 76 battles, he claimed.

"On December 6, 1992, a wave from the Hindu community erased the symbol of insult and this year on November 9, the Supreme Court cleared the hindrance in the way of the construction of a Ram temple," he said. City VHP president Vijay Khemka appealed to the Hindus to come forward and work to make the community aware and strong.

Meanwhile, AIMIM's district president Mohd Islam said the hearing of cases against the accused of the Babri mosque demolition should be fast tracked and punishment be given to them. The bail of those destroying the harmony of the country should be cancelled, he said.

Islam said the Supreme Court had accepted that the act of demolition was wrong so the organisations involved in it, including the RSS, Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Mahasabha, should be banned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mob besieges Pak daily's office again for terming London Bridge attacker 'man of Pakistani origin'

For the second time in a week, nearly 100 protesters on Friday besieged the office of a Pakistani newspaper, chanting slogans against the organisation and setting copies of its editions on fire, for publishing a news report in which the Lon...

UPDATE 1-Merkel expresses 'shame' during Auschwitz visit, vows to fight anti-Semitism

Angela Merkel expressed deep shame on Friday during her first visit as chancellor to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust memorial and vowed to fight rising racism and anti-Semitism in Germany and Europe. Dressed in black, Merkel said the crime...

Telangana encounter: Both policemen in ICU but stable

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit ICU. Venkat...

UPDATE 1-Gas explosion kills five in apartment block in Slovakia

A gas explosion at an apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov killed five people on Friday, rescuers said.Fire ripped through top five floors of the 12-storey building, causing the roof and an internal staircase to cave in. Som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019