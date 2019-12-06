Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aberdeen in Andaman adjudged best police station in country

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:06 IST
Aberdeen in Andaman adjudged best police station in country

Aberdeen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best performing police station in the country while dealing with property offence, crime against women and weaker sections, the Home Ministry said on Friday. Balasinor in Mahisagar district of Gujarat has been selected the second best while Ajk Burhanpur in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh the third best police station in the country.

The ranking of police stations came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the DGPs conference in 2015 in Kutch of Gujarat, had directed that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback, a home ministry statement said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has noticed that a vast majority of the police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are those located in small towns and rural areas.

This is also true for those police stations which have been ranked among the top 10. This indicates that while availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation, Shah said. The objective was to rank the top 10 police stations out of 15,579 police stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback. The ranking process commenced with short-listing of the best performing police stations, in each state on the basis of addressing property offence, crime against women and weaker sections.

The other police stations which were selected for their performance were AWPS Theni police station in Tamil Nadu (fourth), Anini in Arunachal Pradesh (fifth), Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi (sixth), Bakani in Rajasthan (seventh), Choppadandi (M) in Telangana (eighth), Bicholim in Goa (ninth) and Bargawa in Madhya Pradesh (10th). The 10 police stations were selected from among more than 750 police stations initially selected for their better performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Randhawa, Chadha and two other Indians make cut at Mauritius Open

Jyoti Randhawa and Abhijit Singh Chadha were among the four Indian golfers who made the cut in the AfraAsia Bank Mauritius Open here on Friday. The seasoned Randhawa as well as the in-from Chadha were both five-under at the end of the secon...

Half of Italians want "strongman" in power, survey shows

Almost half of Italians are in favor of having a strongman in power who does not care about parliament and elections, a survey showed on Friday, casting doubts on the strength of democracy in a major European nation.Some 48.2 of people thin...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Ronaldinho says Man City ready for Champions League challenge

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho has backed Pep Guardiola to end his Champions League barren run and win the trophy with Manchester City.Its a very difficult competition, but he is a very good coach with a great team at his di...

Godrej Agrovet hopeful of achieving 14-15pc revenue growth in

Diversified agro-business company Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Friday said it is optimistic of achieving at least 14 to 15 per cent growth in its revenue during the current fiscal, amid economic slowdown in the country. The company is also expect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019