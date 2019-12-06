Left Menu
Telangana encounter: Both policemen in ICU but stable

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The medical bulletin of the two policemen who are under treatment in Hyderabad.. Image Credit: ANI

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit (ICU). "Venkateswaralu, aged 35 years was brought by the police department personnel to the emergency room today at 8 am with a history of alleged assault by undertrial persons. On admission, patient was conscious and coherent. Abrasions are present over the frontal region of the head. The team of doctors is treating the patient in ICU. Presently, the patient is neurologically and hemodynamically stable," said the medical bulletin released by the Care Hospitals here.

The bulleting states that Aravindh Goud, 35 years, is in ICU and is also stable. Detailing the sequence of events that led to the encounter of all the four accused in the brutal gang-rape and murder case of woman veterinary doctor, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said here on Friday that the accused were killed in a 'retaliatory' action by the cops after they started attacking the police with stones, sticks, and other materials while they also snatched the weapons of two police personnel and opened fire on them.

According to the Commissioner of Police (CP), the police officials maintained restraint and asked them to surrender but the accused continued firing on the police, after which the police fired in retaliation killing the accused. However, he said that two police officials sustained head and other grievous injuries in the encounter.

"Two of our officers have also got head and other grievous injuries while two accused were found with weapons snatched away from the police officials," he added. "The ASI and the Police Constable who were injured have been sent to the local hospital for treatment," added Sajjanar.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, today in the wee hours. The veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused, who burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

