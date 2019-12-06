Swedish royal couple enjoy safari at Corbett Tiger Reserve

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia on Friday went for an animal safari at the Corbett Tiger Reserve and also visited a Van Gujjar settlement in Pattharkuan, Uttarakhand. The royal couple went for a safari at 6.30 am and watched the wildlife from close quarters at the Jhirna zone of the tiger reserve, an official here said.

They showered praise on the natural beauty of the place, he said. After the safari, the royal couple visited a Van Gujjar settlement in the Pattharkuan area of Corbett to know about the lives of the people there, the official said.

Friday was the last day of the royal couple's visit to Uttarakhand. They had arrived in the state on Thursday as part of their India visit.

