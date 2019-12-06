BJP leaders express concern over 'poor' condition of operation theatres in Delhi govt-run hospitals

Delhi BJP leaders on Friday raised the issue of "poor" healthcare services at the city government-run hospitals and requested the principal secretary of health department to ensure that patients face no hardships.

The party leaders expressed concern over reports of "poor" condition of operation theatres in three Delhi government-run hospitals, and asked the officer to ensure that proper arrangements were in place to treat patients, said Neelkant Bakshi, media relations head of the BJP's Delhi unit.

A memorandum signed by Bakshi, media unit in-charge Pratyush Kanth, head Ashok Goel and spokesperson Veena Sharma was sent to the principal secretary (health) of the Delhi government, he said.

